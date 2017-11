Nov 14 (Reuters) - Jana Partners LLC

* Jana Partners LLC takes sole share stake of 227,730 shares in UnitedHealth Group Inc - SEC filing

* Jana Partners LLC dissolves sole share stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions

* Jana Partners LLC - Change in holdings are as of Sept 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2017

* Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2017 (bit.ly/2igoLbb)

* Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2vBNz32)