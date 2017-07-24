FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
22 days ago
BRIEF-Janalakshmi Financial Services appoints Ajay Kanwal as CEO
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 24, 2017 / 10:58 AM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Janalakshmi Financial Services appoints Ajay Kanwal as CEO

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Janalakshmi Financial Services Ltd

* Janalakshmi Financial Services says R. Srinivasan will retire from role of vice-chairman

* Janalakshmi financial services - appointment of new CEO Ajay Kanwal Source text: [Gearing up to the launch of their Small Finance Bank, Janalakshmi Financial Services (JFS), India's largest microfinance company, announced the appointment of its new CEO Mr. Ajay Kanwal. Mr. Kanwal, a seasoned banker and veteran, has over 27 years of experience in both consumer and commercial banking sector and will take charge of office from August 1, 2017] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.