BRIEF-Janssen Announced New Long-Term Plaque Psoriasis Data For Tremfya

June 15 (Reuters) - JANSSEN:

* JANSSEN - ANNOUNCED NEW LONG-TERM PLAQUE PSORIASIS DATA FOR TREMFYA

* JANSSEN - NEW PHASE 3 DATA FOR TREMFYA SHOW CONSISTENT, HIGH LEVELS OF SKIN CLEARANCE THROUGH 4 YRS IN ADULTS WITH MODERATE TO SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS

* JANSSEN - SAFETY PROFILES OBSERVED FOR GUSELKUMAB AND ADALIMUMAB IN VOYAGE 2 WERE CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILES

* JANSSEN - DATA SHOWS HIGHER PROPORTION OF PATIENTS TREATED WITH GUSELKUMAB REPORTED SYMPTOM-FREE & SIGN-FREE STATUS THROUGH 48 WEEKS VERSUS ADALIMUMAB

* JANSSEN - NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE IDENTIFIED AT FOUR YEARS IN PRESENTED ANALYSES OF TREMFYA