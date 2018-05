May 7 (Reuters) -

* JANSSEN ANNOUNCES DARZALEX® (DARATUMUMAB) U.S. FDA APPROVAL FOR NEWLY DIAGNOSED PATIENTS WITH MULTIPLE MYELOMA WHO ARE TRANSPLANT INELIGIBLE

* JANSSEN PHARMA - FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA