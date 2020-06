BRIEF-Janssen Announces Discontinuation Of Phase 3 Lotus Study Evaluating Ustekinumab In Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

June 26 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson:

* JANSSEN ANNOUNCES DISCONTINUATION OF PHASE 3 LOTUS STUDY EVALUATING USTEKINUMAB IN SYSTEMIC LUPUS ERYTHEMATOSUS

* JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL - TO DISCONTINUE PHASE 3 LOTUS STUDY OF STELARA IN SYSTEMIC LUPUS ERYTHEMATOSUS DUE TO LACK OF EFFICACY IN SLE

* JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL - DECISION TO DISCONTINUE LOTUS STUDY DOES NOT IMPACT ANY OTHER ONGOING STUDIES WITH USTEKINUMAB OR CURRENT INDICATIONS

* JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL - INTERIM SAFETY FINDINGS WERE CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE OF STELARA, AND NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE IDENTIFIED