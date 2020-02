Feb 10 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson:

* JANSSEN ANNOUNCES SUBMISSION TO U.S. FDA FOR NEW DARZALEX® (DARATUMUMAB)-BASED COMBINATION REGIMEN FOR PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA

* JANSSEN ONCOLOGY - SUBMISSION OF SUPPLEMENTAL BLA TO FDA SEEKING APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH KYPROLIS & DEXAMETHASONE