March 10 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson:

* JANSSEN ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION GRANTED FOR JNJ-6372 FOR THE TREATMENT OF NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

