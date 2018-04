BRIEF-Janssen Collaborates With Bristol-Myers Squibb To Develop & Commercialize Factor XIa Inhibitors

April 16 (Reuters) - Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies:

* JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES

* THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES - ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS

* JANSSEN - UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS

* JANSSEN - COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED