March 28 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson:

* JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON - VOYAGER PAD STUDY MET ITS PRIMARY EFFICACY AND PRINCIPAL SAFETY ENDPOINTS

* J&JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES - STUDY OF XARELTO PLUS ASPIRIN SHOWS SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT IN PATIENTS WITH SYMPTOMATIC PERIPHERAL ARTERY DISEASE