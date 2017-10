Oct 20 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson

* Janssen receives two U.S. FDA approvals for SIMPONI ARIA® (golimumab) for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis or active ankylosing spondylitis

