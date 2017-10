Oct 11 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson

* Janssen submits new drug application to U.S. FDA for Apalutamide (ARN-509) to treat men with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer

* Janssen Biotech Inc says submission of the NDA for apalutamide​ is based on Phase 3 data from pivotal ARN-509-003 (SPARTAN) clinical trial