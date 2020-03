March 18 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson:

* JANSSEN - ANNOUNCED SUBMISSION OF A NDA TO U.S. FDA FOR PONESIMOD FOR TREATMENT OF ADULT PATIENTS WITH RELAPSING MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS