April 24 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson:

* JANSSEN ANNOUNCES SUBMISSION OF TWO APPLICATIONS TO U.S. FDA SEEKING APPROVAL OF SIMPONI ARIA® (GOLIMUMAB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF POLYARTICULAR JUVENILE IDIOPATHIC ARTHRITIS AND JUVENILE PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS

SUBMISSION OF TWO APPLICATIONS TO U.S. FDA SEEKING APPROVAL OF SIMPONI ARIA BASED ON RESULTS FROM GO-VIVA PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL