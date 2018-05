May 2 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson:

* JANSSEN TO ACQUIRE BENEVIR BIOPHARM TO ADVANCE IMMUNOTHERAPY REGIMENS

* JANSSEN BIOTECH- ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH IT WILL ACQUIRE BENEVIR BIOPHARM

* JANSSEN BIOTECH - BENEVIR WILL MAINTAIN A RESEARCH PRESENCE IN ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND AND BECOME PART OF JANSSEN ONCOLOGY THERAPEUTIC AREA

* JANSSEN BIOTECH - JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION LLC FACILITATED TRANSACTION