May 13 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson:

* JANSSEN’S BCMA CAR-T THERAPY JNJ-4528 SHOWED EARLY, DEEP AND DURABLE RESPONSES IN HEAVILY PRETREATED PATIENTS WITH MULTIPLE MYELOMA

* JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL - LONGER-TERM FOLLOW-UP DATA FROM PHASE 1B/2 CARTITUDE-1 STUDY DEMONSTRATE 100% OVERALL RESPONSE RATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: