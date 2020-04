BRIEF-Janus Henderson Group Posts Qtrly Total Revenue $554.9 Million

April 30 (Reuters) - Janus Henderson Group PLC:

* JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC- QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $554.9 MILLION VERSUS $519.3 MILLION

* JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC - COVID-19 ADVERSELY AFFECTED FINANCIAL RESULTS DURING Q1 2020

* JANUS HENDERSON GROUP- QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE $247 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF $94.1 MILLION

* JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC - QUARTER-END AUM US$294.4 BILLION, DOWN 21% COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER

* JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC - DECLARED QTRLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.36 PER SHARE

* JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC - DECLINE IN AUM & ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY OF COVID-19 AFFECTING VALUE OF INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND GOODWILL IN Q1

* JANUS HENDERSON- IF AUM IS FURTHER IMPACTED BY COVID-19, ADDITIONAL IMPAIRMENTS OF GOODWILL OR INTANGIBLE ASSETS ARE POSSIBLE IN FUTURE PERIODS

* JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC - CURRENTLY DO NOT EXPECT TO SUSPEND QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENTS OR SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

* JANUS HENDERSON- TOWARDS END OF Q1 & INTO APRIL, PANDEMIC IMPACTED BUSINESS AND RESULTS; IMPACT COULD BE GREATER IN FUTURE QTRS IF CONDITIONS PERSIST