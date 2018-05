May 9 (Reuters) - Janus Henderson Group PLC:

* QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED 13% TO $0.36 PER SHARE

* JANUS HENDERSON GROUP - DECLARED A Q1 DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2018 OF $0.36 PER SHARE, A 13% INCREASE FROM PREVIOUS LEVEL

* AT QUARTER END AUM INCREASED TO US$371.9 BILLION

* QTRLY NET OUTFLOWS OF US$2.7 BILLION COMPARED TO US$2.9 BILLION IN THE FOURTH QUARTER 2017