BRIEF-Janus Henderson Group says Janus Detroit Street Trust Board Of Trustee's Approved Plan To Liquidate Janus Velocity Tail Risk Hedged Large Cap ETF

March 6 (Reuters) - Janus Henderson Group Plc:

* JANUS HENDERSON GROUP - JANUS DETROIT STREET TRUST BOARD OF TRUSTEE’S APPROVED PLAN TO LIQUIDATE JANUS VELOCITY TAIL RISK HEDGED LARGE CAP ETF

* JANUS HENDERSON GROUP - JANUS DETROIT STREET TRUST BOARD OF TRUSTEE’S ALSO APPROVED PLAN TO LIQUIDATE JANUS VELOCITY VOLATILITY HEDGED LARGE CAP ETF

* JANUS HENDERSON - DECISION TO CLOSE FUNDS IS BASED ON UNANTICIPATED CHANGES TO UNDERLYING COMPONENTS OF FUNDS’ UNDERLYING INDEXES

* JANUS HENDERSON GROUP - DECISION TO CLOSE FUNDS IS ALSO BASED ON STANDARD REVIEW OF EXCHANGE-TRADED PRODUCT LINE-UP

* JANUS HENDERSON - TRADING IN JANUS VELOCITY TAIL RISK HEDGED LARGE CAP ETF & JANUS VELOCITY VOLATILITY HEDGED LARGE CAP ETF TO BE HALTED ON MARCH 21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: