May 18 (Reuters) - athenahealth Inc:

* JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC REPORTS 11.9 PERCENT STAKE IN ATHENAHEALTH AS OF MAY 15 - SEC FILING

* JANUS HENDERSON GROUP-ON MAY 15, ENGAGED ATHENAHEALTH’S BOARD; BELIEVES INITIATING FORMAL SALE PROCESS FOR ATHENAHEALTH IS IN “BEST INTEREST” OF SHAREHOLDERS

* JANUS HENDERSON GROUP - HAS HAD DISCUSSIONS WITH MEMBERS OF ATHENAHEALTH'S MANAGEMENT IN CONNECTION WITH ITS INVESTMENT IN ATHENAHEALTH Source text: (bit.ly/2LcqeMz) Further company coverage: