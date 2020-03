March 25 (Reuters) - Japan Airlines Co Ltd:

* ANNOUNCED ADDITIONAL REVISIONS TO FLIGHT FREQUENCY PLANS BETWEEN MARCH 29 TO APRIL 30, 2020

* ADDITIONAL REDUCTIONS INCLUDE SERVICE TO VANCOUVER, HONOLULU, KONA, AND HO CHI MINH

* FROM MARCH 29 - APRIL 30, WILL OPERATE 29% OF ITS TOTAL INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS Source text: [bit.ly/2UGkC2S] Further company coverage: