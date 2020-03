March 24 (Reuters) - Japan Airlines Co Ltd:

* TO REVISE ITS FLIGHT FREQUENCY AND FLEET PLANS DURING THE SUMMER SCHEDULE OF FY2020

* STARTING MARCH 29, JAL WILL TEMPORARILY REDUCE AND/OR SUSPEND SERVICES ON ITS INTERNATIONAL NETWORK

* BETWEEN MARCH 29-APRIL 30, JAL TO OPERATE ABOUT 36% OF SCHEDULED INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS FROM JAPAN Source text: bit.ly/2xpfBDu Further company coverage: