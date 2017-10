Oct 27 (Reuters) - Japan Asset Marketing Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue 261.8 million shares of its common stock to Don Quijote Holdings Co Ltd, to raise 31.94 billion yen via private placement

* Says payment date on Nov. 13

* Proceeds will be mainly used to fund acquisition

* Says Don Quijote Holdings will raise stake in the co to 64.3 percent from 46.1 percent

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ih9RYx

