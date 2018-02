Feb 15 (Reuters) - Japan Communication Inc

* Says it sets up a JV which will provide MVNO service, with H.I.S. Co Ltd, on Feb. 15

* The JV will be capitalized at 50 million yen

* Says it will hold 40 percent stake in the JV

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/v7YZuU

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)