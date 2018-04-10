BRIEF-Japan Display to issue shares to NICHIA and overseas financial institutional investors

April 10 (Reuters) - Japan Display Inc

* Says it plans to issue 35 million shares to NICHIA CORPORATION via private placement, with issue price of 143 yen per share (5 billion yen in total)

* Says it plans to issue 209.8 million shares to overseas financial institutional investors via private placement, with issue price of 143 yen per share (30 billion yen in total)

* Says payment period from April 25 to May 1

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/84rAqA; goo.gl/Vfw531

