Nov 8(Reuters) - Japan Electronic Materials Corp

* Says it will offer an early-retirement program to employees, who are above 50 years old and worked at the company more than one year (except some contract employees)

* Offering period from Nov. 13 to Dec. 15

* Says the employees who take up the offer will retire on Jan. 31, 2018

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Kk3o7E

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)