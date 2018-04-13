FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2018 / 2:56 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

BRIEF-Japan Excellent to issue unsecured investment corporation bonds worth totaling 4 bln yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Japan Excellent Inc

* Says it plans to issue 12th series unsecured investment corporation bonds worth 2 billion yen, with interest rate of 0.24 percent per annum

* Says it plans to issue 13th series unsecured investment corporation bonds worth 2 billion yen, with interest rate of 0.95 percent per annum

* Subscription date on April 13 and payment date on April 20

* Bonds will be used for bonds repayment

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/8cScLy

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

