BRIEF-Japan Excellent to issue unsecured investment corporation bonds worth totaling 4 bln yen

April 13 (Reuters) - Japan Excellent Inc

* Says it plans to issue 12th series unsecured investment corporation bonds worth 2 billion yen, with interest rate of 0.24 percent per annum

* Says it plans to issue 13th series unsecured investment corporation bonds worth 2 billion yen, with interest rate of 0.95 percent per annum

* Subscription date on April 13 and payment date on April 20

* Bonds will be used for bonds repayment

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/8cScLy

