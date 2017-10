Sept 29(Reuters) - Japan Food & Liquor Alliance Inc

* Says its wholly owned unit Morita Co Ltd will acquire 95 percent voting power in a Toyama-based liquor firm, a wholly owned unit of HANSHINSHUHAN,Inc., for 501 million yen

* Transaction date on Oct. 1

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/gp1KHD

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)