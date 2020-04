April 6 (Reuters) - Japan Foods Holding Ltd:

* UPDATE ON OPERATIONS ARISING FROM CIRCUIT BREAKER MEASURES BY SINGAPORE GOVERNMENT

* 13 OF CO’S RESTAURANTS LOCATED WITHIN MALLS IN RESIDENTIAL AREAS & UNDER VARIOUS BRANDS TO REMAIN OPEN FOR TAKEAWAYS & DELIVERIES

* REMAINING 45 RESTAURANTS WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: