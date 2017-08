June 30 (Reuters) - Japan government says:

* May rise in jobless rate is first increase since Nov last year, due largely to rise in people quitting to seek better jobs, new people entering job market

* household spending marks 15th straight month of annual declines, which is longest streak of fall on record

* household spending is showing signs of recovery from weaknesses Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Leika Kihara)