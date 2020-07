BRIEF-Japan Is In Talks With The U.K., France & Other Potential Partners To Set Up A $20 Bln Fund To Jointly Buy Coronavirus Vaccine - Nikkei

July 7 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* JAPAN IS IN TALKS WITH THE U.K., FRANCE & OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS TO SET UP A $20 BILLION FUND TO JOINTLY BUY CORONAVIRUS VACCINE - NIKKEI

* JAPAN, U.K, FRANCE, OTHER POTENTIAL NATIONS AIM TO ESTABLISH CORONAVIRUS VACCINE-BUYING FUND AS SOON AS THIS SUMMER - NIKKEI

* JAPAN EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE AS MUCH AS $800 MILLION OR SO TO CORONAVIRUS VACCINE-BUYING FUND - NIKKEI

* PARTICIPATING COUNTRIES IN CORONAVIRUS VACCINE-BUYING FUND WOULD AGREE TO TAKE NO MORE THAN ENOUGH VACCINE FOR 20% OF THEIR POPULATION- NIKKEI Source text: (s.nikkei.com/3gBncjK)