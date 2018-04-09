BRIEF- Japan Real Estate Investment prices new units

April 9(Reuters) - Japan Real Estate Investment Corp

* Says it will issue new units through public offering, at the paid-in price of 516,800 yen per share (35.66 billion yen in total)

* Says subscription period from April 10 to April 11 and payment date on April 16 for the offering

* Says it will issue new units through private placement, at the price of 516,800 yen per share, to raise up to 3.57 billion yen in total

* Says the subscription date on May 8 and payment date on May 9 for the private placement

