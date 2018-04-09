FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 9, 2018 / 7:56 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

BRIEF- Japan Real Estate Investment prices new units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 9(Reuters) - Japan Real Estate Investment Corp

* Says it will issue new units through public offering, at the paid-in price of 516,800 yen per share (35.66 billion yen in total)

* Says subscription period from April 10 to April 11 and payment date on April 16 for the offering

* Says it will issue new units through private placement, at the price of 516,800 yen per share, to raise up to 3.57 billion yen in total

* Says the subscription date on May 8 and payment date on May 9 for the private placement

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/etCakU

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

