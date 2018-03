March 28 (Reuters) - Japan Real Estate Investment Corp

* Says it will acquire 13.4 percent trust beneficial rights of Tokyo-based property for 25.46 billion yen on March 30

* Says it will acquire 27.2 percent trust beneficial rights of Tokyo-based property for 25.03 billion yen on April 17

