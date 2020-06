BRIEF-Japan Set To Lift Quarantines For Business Travelers In Summer - Nikkei

June 4 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* JAPAN SET TO LIFT QUARANTINES FOR BUSINESS TRAVELERS IN SUMMER - NIKKEI

* JAPAN POISED TO LET BUSINESS TRAVELERS FROM SOME COUNTRIES BYPASS 2-WEEK QUARANTINE REQUIREMENT WITH PROOF OF NEGATIVE VIRUS TEST RESULT - NIKKEI

* JAPAN GOVERNMENT PLANS TO HOLD TALKS WITH COUNTRIES WITH SIMILARLY LOW INFECTION RATES TO RENEGOTIATE IMMIGRATION RESTRICTIONS ON BOTH SIDES - NIKKEI

* JAPAN GOVERNMENT DISCUSSIONS ON LIFTING QUARANTINES FOR BUSINESS TRAVELERS WILL BEGIN AS EARLY AS JUNE WITH THAILAND, VIETNAM, AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND - NIKKEI Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2UaggkY)