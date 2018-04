April 20 (Reuters) - Japan System Techniques Co Ltd

* Says it sets up unit JAST Asia Pacific Co., Ltd., which is engaged in software entrusted development as well as packaged software related development and sales, on April 20

* The unit will be capitalized at 10 million baht (about 35 million yen)

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Qv1HPx

