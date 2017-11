Nov 28 (Reuters) - Japan Tobacco Inc:

* JAPAN TOBACCO INTERNATIONAL SAYS HAS “WORKED CONTINUOUSLY” TO FACILITATE A CONSTRUCTIVE SOLUTION TO PALMER & HARVEY‘S CHALLENGES INCLUDING EXTENDING SIGNIFICANT FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL SUPPORT

* JAPAN TOBACCO INTERNATIONAL SAYS EFFORTS TO SUPPORT P&H WERE NOT SUCCESSFUL BUT HAS A CONTINGENCY PLAN IN PLACE AND EXPECTS NO SIGNIFICANT INTERRUPTION IN SUPPLY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Martinne Geller)