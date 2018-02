BRIEF-Japan Tobacco Says It Plans To Launch 2 New Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Products By End-2020

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Japan Tobacco Inc:

* PLAN TO SELL PLOOM TECH SMOKELESS TOBACCO NATION-WIDE IN SEPTEMBER

* EXPECT DOMESTIC CIGARETTE SALES VOLUME TO DECLINE OVER 16 PERCENT IN 2018

* PLAN TO INVEST MORE THAN 100 BILLION YEN IN “REDUCED RISK PRODUCTS” OVER NEXT 3 YEARS

* PLAN TO ROLL OUT NEW HEAT-NOT-BURN TOBACCO PRODUCT

* AIM FOR 40 PERCENT SHARE OF DOMESTIC ‘REDUCED RISK PRODUCTS’ MARKET BY END-2020

* PLAN TO LAUNCH NEW HEAT-NOT-BURN TOBACCO PRODUCT SOMETIME BETWEEN LATE 2018 AND EARLY 2019

* SOLD 1 MILLION UNITS OF PLOOM TECH TOBACCO DEVICE IN 2017

* AIM TO SELL 200 MILLION PACKS OF TOBACCO CAPSULES FOR PLOOM TECH SMOKELESS DEVICE IN 2018

* PLAN TO LAUNCH 2 NEW HEAT-NOT-BURN TOBACCO PRODUCTS BY END-2020 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka)