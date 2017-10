Aug 4 (Reuters) - Japan Tobacco Inc

* Says it plans to fully acquire Indonesia-based Kretek tobacco firm PT. Karyadibya and PT. Surya Mustika Nusantara within the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ended December, 2017

* Says acquisition price of two firms’ all outstanding shares is $677 million and net debt-to-equity is $323 million

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/9VqT7Q

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)