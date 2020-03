March 12 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* JAPAN WON’T ALLOW ENGLISH FOR FOREIGN INVESTMENT SCREENING, AT LEAST FOR THE TIME BEING - NIKKEI

* JAPAN WON'T ALLOW FOREIGN INVESTORS BUYING 1% OR MORE STAKE IN STRATEGIC JAPANESE COS TO SUBMIT PRESCREENING DOCUMENTS ONLINE OR IN ENGLISH- NIKKEI Source text for Eikon: [ID:s.nikkei.com/2IJMA7X]