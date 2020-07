July 7 (Reuters) - Japan’s AGC says:

* WITH REGARDS TO ITS POSSIBLE ACQUISITION OF ITALY’S MOLMED, ROME ASKED TO NOTIFY ANY INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY TRANSFER, KEEP IN ITALY RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES, MAINTAIN JOB LEVELS

* EVALUATING ITALY’S REQUESTS FOR ITS BID ON MOLMED, WILL DISCLOSE ITS POSITION IN SEPARATE STATEMENT (Reporting by Milan newsroom)