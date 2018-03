March 6 (Reuters) - Capcom Co Ltd:

* CAPCOM SAYS TO CONDUCT 2-FOR-1 STOCK SPLIT

* CAPCOM SAYS SPLIT TO IMPROVE LIQUIDITY OF ITS STOCK, EXPAND INVESTOR BASE BY REDUCING PRICE PER UNIT

* CAPCOM SAYS EFFECTIVE DATE OF STOCK SPLIT IS APRIL 1 Source text: bit.ly/2tmGx4F Further company coverage: (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)