Feb 21 (Reuters) - NIKKEI:

* JAPAN‘S CRYPTOCURRENCY INDUSTRY IS PREPARING TO ESTABLISH A SELF-REGULATORY BODY CONSISTING ONLY OF GOVERNMENT-APPROVED MARKETPLACES - NIKKEI‍​

* TAIZEN OKUYAMA, PRESIDENT OF MONEY PARTNERS GROUP, LIKELY TO BE NEW SELF-REGULATORY BODY‘S CHAIRMAN - NIKKEI‍​

* YUZO KANO EXPECTED TO BE NEW SELF-REGULATORY BODY'S VICE CHAIRMAN - NIKKEI‍​