BRIEF-Japan's JERA to buy stake in gas-fired U.S. power project

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Japan’s JERA Co, a fuel joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power and Chubu Electric Power :

* JERA says to acquire a 50 percent stake in Linden Cogen Holdings LLC, the owner of a 972-megawatt gas-fired power cogeneration complex in the State of New Jersey

* JERA says to acquire the interest from funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management L.P. and Ares Management L.P. and their respective co-investors through its wholly-owned subsidiary JERA Power U.S.A.Further company coverage: (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)