- JAPAN‘S MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL (MUFG) GROUP SAYS CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT GETTING REGULATOR APPROVAL TO ACQUIRE MORE THAN 40 PCT BANK DANAMON STAKE - GROUP WANTS TO “ACCELERATE COLLABORATION” WITH DANAMON, TAKAYOSHI FUTAE, CEO OF MUFG‘S ASIA AND OCEANIA REGION TOLD REPORTERS IN JAKARTA - MUFG SAID IT HAS AGREED WITH DANAMON SHAREHOLDERS TO BUY 73.8 PERCENT OF THE BANK AND WOULD LIKE TO RAISE THAT TO 100 PERCENT

