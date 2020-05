BRIEF-Japan's Ruling Party To Propose Rent Relief For Small Businesses Hurt By Coronavirus Pandemic - Nikkei

May 8 (Reuters) -

* JAPAN’S RULING PARTY TO PROPOSE RENT RELIEF FOR SMALL BUSINESSES HURT BY CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC - NIKKEI

* JAPAN’S RULING PARTY LDP IS PROPOSING TO COVER TWO-THIRDS OF RENT FOR SMALL BUSINESSES FOR UP TO 6 MONTHS - NIKKEI

* JAPAN SMALL-BUSINESS SUBSIDY WOULD START NEXT MONTH WITH MONTHLY CAP OF 500,000 YEN FOR SMALL AND MID-SIZE COMPANIES, AND 250,000 YEN FOR MOM-AND-POP OPERATIONS- NIKKEI

* JAPAN'S LDP WILL DISCUSS PLAN WITH COALITION PARTNER KOMEITO FRIDAY BEFORE MAKING RECOMMENDATION TO PM ABE- NIKKEI Source text: s.nikkei.com/2A9vEqF (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)