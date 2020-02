BRIEF-Japara Healthcare Announces Interim Dividend 2.00 Cps

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Japara Healthcare Ltd:

* JAPARA HEALTHCARE LTD- INTERIM DIVIDEND 2.00 CPS

* JAPARA HEALTHCARE LTD - HY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE $5.4 MILLION VERSUS $7.6 MILLION

* JAPARA HEALTHCARE LTD- HY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES UP 7.1% TO $207 MILLION

* JAPARA HEALTHCARE LTD - EXPECTS FY2020 EBITDA TO BE 10% LOWER THAN FY2019

* JAPARA HEALTHCARE LTD - INTENTION REMAINS TO PAY FULL YEAR DIVIDENDS OF UP TO 100% OF NET PROFIT AFTER TAX

* JAPARA HEALTHCARE LTD - INTEREST & DEPRECIATION COSTS EXPECTED TO INCREASE SLIGHTLY IN 2H FY2020