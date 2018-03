March 26 (Reuters) - Japara Healthcare Ltd:

* EXECUTED CONTRACTS TO BUY RIVIERA HEALTH RESIDENTIAL AGED CARE PORTFOLIO

* ‍NET CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF RIVIERA IS $39 MILLION​

* ‍ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO PROVIDE CO AN OPERATING EBITDA UPLIFT OF BETWEEN $3.5 MILLION AND $4.0 MILLION IN FISCAL 2019​