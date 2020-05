BRIEF-Japara Healthcare Sees FY Results To Include A Non-Cash Impairment Charge, In Range Of $270 Million To $300 Million

May 27 (Reuters) - Japara Healthcare Ltd:

* JAPARA HEALTHCARE SEES FY RESULTS TO INCLUDE A NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE, IN RANGE OF $270 MILLION TO $300 MILLION

* JAPARA HEALTHCARE - 2 GREENFIELD DEVELOPMENTS AND A BROWNFIELD EXTENSION UNDER CONSTRUCTION

* JAPARA HEALTHCARE - AS AT 26 MAY, HAS 4,060 OCCUPIED PLACES WHICH REFLECTS A REDUCED OCCUPANCY RATE OF 91.7%

* JAPARA HEALTHCARE - ALL OTHER GREENFIELD & BROWNFIELD DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS PLACED ON HOLD

* JAPARA HEALTHCARE - NET DEBT WAS $201 MILLION AS AT 30 APRIL, WITH AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY IN CASH & UNDRAWN DEBT $144 MILLION