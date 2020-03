BRIEF-Japara Healthcare Withdraws Previously Issued Guidance Due To Uncertainty Of Impact Of Covid-19

March 26 (Reuters) - Japara Healthcare Ltd:

* DUE TO UNCERTAINTY OF IMPACT OF COVID-19, CO WITHDRAWING PREVIOUSLY ISSUED GUIDANCE

* ADVISES CO HAS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS TO SELL TWO PROPERTIES

* ALSO ENTERED CONTRACT WITH MULTICULTURAL AGED CARE SERVICES GEELONG TO SELL VACANT SITE WITH SALE PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $3.6 MILLION

* ENTERED CONTRACT WITH YWC PTY TO SELL & LEASEBACK UNDERLYING REAL ESTATE OF CO'S SPRINGVALE RESIDENTIAL AGED CARE HOME FOR $13.3M