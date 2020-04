BRIEF-Japfa Ltd Says Entered Into An Agreement With Meiji Co Ltd

April 15 (Reuters) - Japfa Ltd:

* ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH MEIJI CO., LTD.

* CO TO SELL 25% OF ITS SHARE CAPITAL IN AUSTASIA INVESTMENT HOLDINGS PTE LTD TO MEIJI FOR A TOTAL CASH CONSIDERATION OF US$254.4 MILLION

* FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, JAPFA WILL OWN A 75% STAKE IN AUSTASIA AND WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE AUSTASIA’S FARMING OPERATIONS IN CHINA

* JAPFA WILL APPLY PROCEEDS OF TRANSACTION TOWARDS REPAYMENT OF US$253 MILLION TERM LOAN

* DAY-TO-DAY OPERATIONS OF JAPFA HAVE NOT THUS FAR BEEN MATERIALLY IMPACTED BY COVID-19 OUTBREAK

