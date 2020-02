Feb 27 (Reuters) - Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd:

* FY UNDERLYING PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE $863 MILLION VERSUS $856 MILLION

* FY REVENUE $18,591 MILLION VERSUS $18,992 MILLION

* IN 2020, MARKET CONDITIONS IN INDONESIA ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN CHALLENGING

* IN 2020 CONDITIONS GENERALLY IN SOUTHEAST ASIA MAY BE IMPACTED BY COVID-19